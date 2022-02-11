First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

