First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

PRK stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

