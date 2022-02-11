First Manhattan Co. Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 55.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,619,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,166.47 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,330.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,574.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,252.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

