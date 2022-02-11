First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

FR traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.14. 1,057,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

