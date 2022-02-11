First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.
FR traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.14. 1,057,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
