First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

