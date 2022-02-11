First Foundation Advisors Sells 10,872 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 135,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

NYSE:ETX opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.