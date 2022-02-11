First Foundation Advisors Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average of $307.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,472,670. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

