First Foundation Advisors Lowers Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

ETX stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

