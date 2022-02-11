First Foundation Advisors Invests $445,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $90.25 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

