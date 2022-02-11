First Foundation Advisors Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 91,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 113.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the airline’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

LUV stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.