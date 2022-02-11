First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

