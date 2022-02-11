First Foundation Advisors Buys 420 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $244.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.69 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.38.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

