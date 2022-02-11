First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $171.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.