First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,118.27

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,118.27 ($28.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,528 ($20.66). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 1,542 ($20.85), with a volume of 74,459 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of First Derivatives to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($29.75) to GBX 1,600 ($21.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,834.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,114.89. The stock has a market cap of £407.12 million and a PE ratio of 517.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

In related news, insider Seamus Keating acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,735 ($23.46) per share, for a total transaction of £98,895 ($133,732.25).

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.