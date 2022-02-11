Financial Survey: Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) vs. Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Callitas Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 26,159.13 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Callitas Health has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mirion Technologies and Callitas Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.09%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Risk and Volatility

Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -3.66, indicating that its share price is 466% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callitas Health beats Mirion Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

