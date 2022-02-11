Financial Comparison: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) & Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.81% 18.57% 7.58% Future FinTech Group -265.39% -52.89% -47.10%

82.1% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Future FinTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 6 1 0 2.00 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Future FinTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.73 $170.10 million $1.53 38.44 Future FinTech Group $370,000.00 163.96 $88.93 million N/A N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Risk and Volatility

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc. is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””. It is also engaged in development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

