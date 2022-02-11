FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $32,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 123.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 428,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 159,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.18.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

