FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,078,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,110 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $41,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after acquiring an additional 661,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 131,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE AMH opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07.
In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
