FIL Ltd Raises Stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

FIL Ltd grew its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $27,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after buying an additional 994,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after buying an additional 710,771 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 838,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $48.64 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $68.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.17%.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

