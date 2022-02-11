FIL Ltd Purchases 275,522 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,522 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $26,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 107,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $19.11 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

