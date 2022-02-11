FIL Ltd Purchases 237,321 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,321 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $29,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 222,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,089,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 750,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $908.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 60.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

