FIL Ltd Has $31.39 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $31,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

