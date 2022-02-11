FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading 8.5% Higher

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 11,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

