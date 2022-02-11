FantasyGold (FGC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $53,185.01 and $139.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.82 or 0.07060778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.41 or 1.00233812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006498 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

