extraDNA Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. extraDNA has a market cap of $197,104.65 and approximately $241,704.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,619.32 or 1.00026652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00260201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00157624 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00313655 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004008 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000919 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

