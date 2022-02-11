Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXE. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.32.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$7.77 on Monday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The stock has a market cap of C$695.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.96%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

