Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

