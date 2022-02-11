Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.82.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.28. 83,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

