eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $459,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,300 shares of company stock worth $14,703,008. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after buying an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $12,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,819 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 3.10. eXp World has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

