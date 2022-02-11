Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.69% of Exelon worth $798,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $86,010,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 66.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,358,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,496,000 after acquiring an additional 940,374 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

