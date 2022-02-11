Exeedme 24-Hour Volume Reaches $221,946.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $20.60 million and $221,946.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.30 or 0.06994453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.81 or 1.00457035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006280 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

