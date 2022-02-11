ExclusiveCoin Trading 18.4% Higher This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $346,127.53 and $128.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006492 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001034 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

