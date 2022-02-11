Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of EXN stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$11.52 million for the quarter.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.