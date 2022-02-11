EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $61,200.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, John Brandon Wagner sold 1,368 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $21,888.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $28,112.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $58,428.62.

Shares of EVER opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,308.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 48,796 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

