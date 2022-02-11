Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,891,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,436,504,000 after buying an additional 190,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.44. 81,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

