Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1,387.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,570 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,547,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after acquiring an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 511,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,948,235,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,961. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

