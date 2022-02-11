Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $18.70 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $157.72. 181,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,454,926. The stock has a market cap of $466.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $138.22 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

