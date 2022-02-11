Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,055.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,684 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.24. 397,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $421,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,148 shares of company stock valued at $57,628,987. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

