Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $10.47 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 530,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,765,145. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

