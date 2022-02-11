Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,287,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 6,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

