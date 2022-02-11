Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $$93.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. Euronext has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.