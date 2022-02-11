Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ERFSF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €105.00 ($120.69) to €100.00 ($114.94) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ERFSF opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.62. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

