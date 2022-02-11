Ethereum Gold 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $287,418.46 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102732 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

