Ether Zero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,732.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $120,274.33 and $5,732.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.68 or 0.07096298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00083357 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

