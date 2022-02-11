Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $315.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $278.28 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,071,163 shares of company stock valued at $707,190,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

