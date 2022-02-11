Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETTYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ETTYF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.85. 1,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

