ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

NYSE:ESE opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

