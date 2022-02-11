ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.
NYSE:ESE opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.11.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
