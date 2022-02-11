Erste Group Downgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to Hold

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by Erste Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

