Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

NYSE:EQR opened at $86.97 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,012 shares of company stock worth $20,307,986. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

