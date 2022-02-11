Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

2/1/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

1/28/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

1/26/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/25/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

12/16/2021 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 487,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,480. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $28,770,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,882,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,120 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $31,474,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

